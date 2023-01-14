Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.