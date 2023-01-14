Smith Salley & Associates Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $230.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $270.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

