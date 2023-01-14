Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

