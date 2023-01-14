Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

