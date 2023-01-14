Smith Salley & Associates Takes $394,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,039 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

