Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $12.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Snap Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.80 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Snap by 493.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

