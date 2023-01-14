Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 6.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 23.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 47.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 231.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE:SNA opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $249.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.55.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

