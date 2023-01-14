Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 1.9%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 88,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 137,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$60.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

