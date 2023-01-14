Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,529 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 4.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,674,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,454,000 after acquiring an additional 118,478 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,292,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 767,112 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.3 %

SH stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

