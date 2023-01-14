Solstein Capital LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

NYSE:NVO opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $139.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

