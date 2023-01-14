Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after acquiring an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14.

