Solstein Capital LLC Sells 516 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

