Solstein Capital LLC Sells 5,730 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHIS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 236.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,902,000.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

