Solstein Capital LLC Sells 680 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Shell by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Shell by 5.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 801,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.