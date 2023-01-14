SOMESING (SSX) Price Up 16% This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $43.77 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00425744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.56 or 0.30071107 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00922394 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

