Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.05. 10,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 4,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

