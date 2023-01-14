Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.03.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

SWN opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $92,102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

