Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 0.2% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $52,754,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

