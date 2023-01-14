Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.