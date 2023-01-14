Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $68,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.