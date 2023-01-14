Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 0.5% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $156.51 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

