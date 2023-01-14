SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

