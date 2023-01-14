SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.78% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after acquiring an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.