SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

