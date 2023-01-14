SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $57.18. 31,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 46,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,155,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.