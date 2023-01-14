Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 204 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
