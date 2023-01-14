Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 204 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.