Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.