Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.55

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.37. Spok shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 122,263 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Spok Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spok by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

