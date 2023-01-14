SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). 332,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.33).
SQN Asset Finance Income Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.50.
SQN Asset Finance Income Company Profile
SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.
