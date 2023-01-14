Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,496,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

