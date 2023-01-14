Stargate Finance (STG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.54 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $60.54 million and $24.88 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

