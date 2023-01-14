Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,169,000 after buying an additional 136,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

