Steem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.50 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $74.99 million and $8.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,750.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00421883 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016725 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00845367 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00107770 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00608217 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001438 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00217968 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,471,719 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
