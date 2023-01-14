Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SF opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

