Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 14th (ADUS, ARDX, CC, FRD, GE, HTLF, MRCY, MT, SAIA, SAND)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

