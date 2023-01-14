Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 14th (ADUS, ARDX, CC, FRD, GE, HTLF, MRCY, MT, SAIA, SAND)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, January 14th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.