StockNews.com Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.92.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 363.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

