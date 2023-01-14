StockNews.com Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.