Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.55 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

