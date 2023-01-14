Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.14 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.14 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.52 or 0.07381205 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00081462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00031684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,075,077 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

