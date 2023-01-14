Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.14 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.14 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.52 or 0.07381205 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00081462 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00031684 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010764 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023787 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000250 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,075,077 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
