Stratis Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Stratis has a total market cap of $68.05 million and $7.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.30 or 0.07423318 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00079823 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031978 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00060763 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010010 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022623 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000244 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,055,475 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.