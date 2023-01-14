Strike (STRK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.64 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Strike has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $12.59 or 0.00060364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00424129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.68 or 0.29957059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.55 or 0.00891979 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,526,109 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

