Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Reaches $900,169.09

Strong (STRONG) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Strong has a market cap of $900,169.09 and $126,423.62 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00031120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00424535 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.92 or 0.29985734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.00891303 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

