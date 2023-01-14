Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUJHY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Subaru in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subaru from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru Stock Down 1.7 %

FUJHY stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Subaru has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Subaru by 136.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Subaru in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

About Subaru

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.