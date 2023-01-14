Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.86

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 8710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

