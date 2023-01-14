Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. TechTarget makes up 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,829 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 59.7% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

