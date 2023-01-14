Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of DoubleVerify worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $685,222 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

