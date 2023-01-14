Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $26.36 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare comprises approximately 3.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $399,860.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $104.42 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

