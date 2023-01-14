Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises approximately 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of HealthEquity worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 85.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity Price Performance

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.