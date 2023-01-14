Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $316.76 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

