Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 11,710 Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Snap One worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPO opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.13.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

